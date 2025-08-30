Left Menu

Royal Enfield Urges Unified GST for Two-Wheelers to Secure India's Global Motorcycle Leadership

Royal Enfield calls for a uniform GST rate of 18% on all two-wheelers to enhance India's competitiveness in the global motorcycle market. Eicher Motors Chairman Siddhartha Lal warns that higher GST on motorcycles over 350cc could harm India's industry edge, urging a reevaluation of taxation strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 20:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Royal Enfield, a mid-size motorcycle manufacturer, has urged the Indian government to establish a uniform GST rate for two-wheelers, including higher capacity bikes. Currently, the sector faces a 28% GST, the highest slab, with additional compensation cess.

Eicher Motors Executive Chairman Siddhartha Lal remarked that the existing structure could impede growth in the over-350cc segment, crucial for global competitiveness. Lal emphasized that a consistent 18% GST across all capacities is essential to support the industry's growth and maintain India's lead in the segment.

Lal cautioned against higher GST on larger bikes, which threatens to constrict domestic markets and investment. He highlighted that these bikes are efficient and offer alternative mobility solutions. The upcoming GST Council meeting could determine the future taxation strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

