Swift Reconstruction: NHAI Restores Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar Highway

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has rapidly restored traffic on the Ramban-Banihal stretch of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway after severe flash floods disrupted the route. Thanks to round-the-clock efforts, both light and heavy motor vehicles can now navigate this crucial corridor.

NHAI spokesperson confirmed that all stranded vehicles were cleared and reported that traffic police, alongside NHAI field teams, are actively managing vehicle flow to guarantee a safe journey for commuters. Despite intermittent difficulties, restoration efforts at Bali Nallah and other key points show promising progress.

Though ongoing work continues, travelers are urged to exercise caution and adhere to traffic advisories. The NHAI appreciates the public's cooperation and remains dedicated to ensuring safe, reliable, and uninterrupted connectivity along NH-44. Authorities continue to monitor conditions closely to mitigate future disruptions.