Left Menu

Swift Reconstruction: NHAI Restores Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar Highway

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has restored traffic on the Ramban-Banihal section of the Jammu-Srinagar highway after flash floods caused extensive damage. Continuous efforts ensured clearance of all stranded vehicles, and now both light and heavy motor vehicles can travel safely with ongoing stabilization work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 30-08-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 21:15 IST
Swift Reconstruction: NHAI Restores Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar Highway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has rapidly restored traffic on the Ramban-Banihal stretch of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway after severe flash floods disrupted the route. Thanks to round-the-clock efforts, both light and heavy motor vehicles can now navigate this crucial corridor.

NHAI spokesperson confirmed that all stranded vehicles were cleared and reported that traffic police, alongside NHAI field teams, are actively managing vehicle flow to guarantee a safe journey for commuters. Despite intermittent difficulties, restoration efforts at Bali Nallah and other key points show promising progress.

Though ongoing work continues, travelers are urged to exercise caution and adhere to traffic advisories. The NHAI appreciates the public's cooperation and remains dedicated to ensuring safe, reliable, and uninterrupted connectivity along NH-44. Authorities continue to monitor conditions closely to mitigate future disruptions.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Accident: Speeding Truck Claims Six Lives in Maharashtra

Tragic Accident: Speeding Truck Claims Six Lives in Maharashtra

 India
2
WBSSC Unveils List of 1,804 'Tainted' Teachers, Stirs Controversy

WBSSC Unveils List of 1,804 'Tainted' Teachers, Stirs Controversy

 India
3
Swift Reconstruction: NHAI Restores Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar Highway

Swift Reconstruction: NHAI Restores Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar Highway

 India
4
Uttarakhand's Devastating Cloudbursts: Resilience Amidst Ruins

Uttarakhand's Devastating Cloudbursts: Resilience Amidst Ruins

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025