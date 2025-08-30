Tiruppur's Apparel Export Industry Faces Crisis Amidst US Tariff Hikes
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assist the Tiruppur knitted apparel export industry. The industry is suffering from steep US tariffs, leading to calls for financial aid and policy interventions, including loan repayment rescheduling and tax cuts.
AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging for immediate action to support the struggling Tiruppur knitted apparel export industry in Tamil Nadu.
Palaniswami emphasized the necessity of financial relief measures, including compensations, export incentives, and tax reductions, as the industry grapples with a 50% increase in US tariffs.
The AIADMK leader stressed the vital role Tiruppur plays in India's knitwear exports, contributing 60%. He highlighted the severe challenges faced by MSME units due to rising cotton yarn prices and manufacturing costs, exacerbated by the recent US tariff hikes.
