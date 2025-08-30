Tiruppur's Apparel Export Industry Faces Crisis Amidst US Tariff Hikes

AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging for immediate action to support the struggling Tiruppur knitted apparel export industry in Tamil Nadu.

Palaniswami emphasized the necessity of financial relief measures, including compensations, export incentives, and tax reductions, as the industry grapples with a 50% increase in US tariffs.

The AIADMK leader stressed the vital role Tiruppur plays in India's knitwear exports, contributing 60%. He highlighted the severe challenges faced by MSME units due to rising cotton yarn prices and manufacturing costs, exacerbated by the recent US tariff hikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)