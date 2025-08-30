Left Menu

Tiruppur's Apparel Export Industry Faces Crisis Amidst US Tariff Hikes

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assist the Tiruppur knitted apparel export industry. The industry is suffering from steep US tariffs, leading to calls for financial aid and policy interventions, including loan repayment rescheduling and tax cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-08-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 21:25 IST
Tiruppur's Apparel Export Industry Faces Crisis Amidst US Tariff Hikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging for immediate action to support the struggling Tiruppur knitted apparel export industry in Tamil Nadu.

Palaniswami emphasized the necessity of financial relief measures, including compensations, export incentives, and tax reductions, as the industry grapples with a 50% increase in US tariffs.

The AIADMK leader stressed the vital role Tiruppur plays in India's knitwear exports, contributing 60%. He highlighted the severe challenges faced by MSME units due to rising cotton yarn prices and manufacturing costs, exacerbated by the recent US tariff hikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Expands Police Powers to Combat Caste-Based Atrocities

Odisha Expands Police Powers to Combat Caste-Based Atrocities

 India
2
Coco Gauff Triumphs at U.S. Open Amid Emotional Challenges

Coco Gauff Triumphs at U.S. Open Amid Emotional Challenges

 Global
3
Tragic Stabbing in Malviya Nagar: A Family's Plea for Justice

Tragic Stabbing in Malviya Nagar: A Family's Plea for Justice

 India
4
Nepal PM Oli Challenges India-China Trade Route Pact Over Lipulekh

Nepal PM Oli Challenges India-China Trade Route Pact Over Lipulekh

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025