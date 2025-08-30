Tragedy on Tracks: Egypt's Rail System Under Scrutiny After Deadly Derailment
A train derailment in Egypt resulted in three fatalities and 94 injuries, highlighting ongoing issues with the country's rail network. The incident occurred while the train was en route to Cairo from Matrouh. An investigation has been launched to identify causes as Egypt aims to modernize its rail system.
- Country:
- Egypt
A tragic train derailment occurred in western Egypt, claiming the lives of at least three individuals and injuring 94, official sources confirmed. This event marks yet another in a troubling series of railway accidents plaguing the nation in recent years.
The ill-fated train was traveling from the western Mediterranean region of Matrouh towards Cairo when it derailed, with seven wagons leaving the tracks and two overturning, according to railway authorities. This prompted an urgent medical response, with the Health Ministry dispatching 30 ambulances to transport the injured to nearby hospitals.
In light of this latest incident, an investigation has been launched to determine the cause, amid ongoing concerns about Egypt's aging and mismanaged rail infrastructure. Efforts to modernize the system continue, with President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi announcing significant investments aimed at overhauling the network.
(With inputs from agencies.)
