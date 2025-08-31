Chief Minister M K Stalin's European Tour: Boosting Investment and Connecting with Diaspora

Chief Minister M K Stalin began his ambitious 8-day tour of Europe as he landed in Germany on August 30. The visit, according to a Tamil Nadu government statement, is designed to build robust investment partnerships and connect with the global Tamil community.

The highlight of Stalin's visit is a high-powered investment conclave set for September 1 in Düsseldorf. Here, he will engage directly with international investors and industry leaders, aiming for significant investment announcements and the signing of MoUs. Stalin's agenda includes personalized meetings with major investors keen on investing and expanding in Tamil Nadu.

Upon arrival, Stalin was welcomed warmly by the local Tamil diaspora in Germany. He plans to meet North Rhine-Westphalia's Minister-President Hendrik Wüst, intending to bolster bilateral cooperation between Tamil Nadu and Germany's most industrialized state. The tour will continue to the UK, involving further investor meetings and academic collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)