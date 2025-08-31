Left Menu

Dish TV Faces Regulatory Heat Over Board Composition Violations

Dish TV has been fined by BSE and NSE for non-compliance with board composition regulations. This is a continuation of a long-standing boardroom tussle among its promoters. Shareholders have repeatedly opposed board appointments, affecting the company's governance structure. Despite fines, Dish TV pledges no impact on operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 11:59 IST
Dish TV Faces Regulatory Heat Over Board Composition Violations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Dish TV, a direct-to-home operator, faces penalties from leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE due to issues surrounding its board composition, as revealed in a recent regulatory filing.

The company has been in a prolonged battle at the board level among its promoters, leading to repeated fines in 2023 and 2024 for similar non-compliance reasons.

In the latest notice dated August 29, financial penalties were imposed for Dish TV's failure to comply with Sebi's listing regulations concerning board quorum, which the company states was due to uncontrollable shareholder disapproval of director appointments.

Both exchanges have fined Dish TV Rs 5.69 lakh each, demanding payment within 15 days. Despite this monetary penalty, Dish TV assures no impact on its financial or operational activities.

The latest dispute stems partly from a clash between the Subhash Chandra-led promoter group and YES Bank over board reconstitution. YES Bank previously sold its 24.2% stake to JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Pvt Ltd, escalating shareholder disagreements over board apps in EGMs.

TRENDING

1
Major Drug Bust: Trio Caught with Heroin Worth Rs 4 Crore

Major Drug Bust: Trio Caught with Heroin Worth Rs 4 Crore

 India
2
Tragic Death of Hay Trader Sparks Investigation

Tragic Death of Hay Trader Sparks Investigation

 India
3
Allahabad High Court Upholds 50% Reservation Cap for Medical Seats in UP

Allahabad High Court Upholds 50% Reservation Cap for Medical Seats in UP

 India
4
Freight Corridors Boost Train Operations Amid Expansion Efforts

Freight Corridors Boost Train Operations Amid Expansion Efforts

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025