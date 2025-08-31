Left Menu

India's Path to Becoming a Global Industrial Hub

Senior RSS official Ramlal urges India to use US-imposed tariffs as a chance to boost its economy and rise as a global leader. Addressing industry leaders, he highlights India's resilience during past sanctions and calls for a united effort toward self-reliance through promoting indigenous products.

Updated: 31-08-2025 17:31 IST
India's Path to Becoming a Global Industrial Hub
In a compelling call for self-reliance, senior RSS member Ramlal asserted that India's challenges from a 50% tariff imposed by the US can be transformed into opportunities to bolster its economy and position as a global leader.

During a conclave at Bharat Mandapam hosted by the Bharat Global Industry Forum, he likened the situation to past sanctions following India's 1998 nuclear tests, which the nation overcame to maintain its progress.

Ramlal called on the government, industries, and the public to work together, urging a focus on local products and improved policies to attract investments, ensuring the industry thrives across all regions of the country.

