Toyota Kirloskar Motor Sees Robust Sales Growth in August

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) announced a notable 11% year-on-year increase in sales for August, totaling 34,236 units.

Domestic sales constituted 29,302 units, with an additional 4,934 units exported. This growth comes despite the automotive industry's broader challenges.

Varinder Wadhwa, TKM's Vice President for Sales-Service-Used Car Business, emphasized the importance of September for the industry, while highlighting Toyota's focus on innovation and enhancing consumer experience during the festive season to boost customer sentiment and ease purchasing decisions.