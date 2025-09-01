Left Menu

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Sees Robust Sales Growth in August

Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported an 11% increase in sales, reaching 34,236 units in August compared to the previous year. Domestic sales accounted for 29,302 units, while exports reached 4,934 units. The company is focusing on innovation and customer experience during the festive season.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Sees Robust Sales Growth in August
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) announced a notable 11% year-on-year increase in sales for August, totaling 34,236 units.

Domestic sales constituted 29,302 units, with an additional 4,934 units exported. This growth comes despite the automotive industry's broader challenges.

Varinder Wadhwa, TKM's Vice President for Sales-Service-Used Car Business, emphasized the importance of September for the industry, while highlighting Toyota's focus on innovation and enhancing consumer experience during the festive season to boost customer sentiment and ease purchasing decisions.

