Supreme Court Rejects Plea Against Ethanol-Blended Petrol Rollout

The Supreme Court on Monday turned down a public interest litigation (PIL) questioning the national rollout of 20% ethanol-blended petrol (EBP-20). The plea alleged that millions of motorists are forced to use fuel not suitable for their vehicles.

Presided over by Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran, the court did not accept the arguments presented by advocate Akshay Malhotra, who urged the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to guarantee ethanol-free petrol availability at all fuel stations.

The government countered the plea, claiming that E20 fuel supports sugarcane farmers. The plea also asked for mandatory labeling of ethanol content at fuel stations and an impact study on vehicle degradation due to the fuel.

(With inputs from agencies.)