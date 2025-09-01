Left Menu

Supreme Court Rejects Plea Against Ethanol-Blended Petrol Rollout

The Supreme Court has refused a plea challenging the nationwide introduction of 20% ethanol-blended petrol (E20). The plea alleged the blend is unsuitable for many vehicles. The Centre defended the policy, citing benefits for sugarcane farmers. Millions of motorists reportedly face issues with the new fuel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 13:18 IST
Supreme Court Rejects Plea Against Ethanol-Blended Petrol Rollout
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday turned down a public interest litigation (PIL) questioning the national rollout of 20% ethanol-blended petrol (EBP-20). The plea alleged that millions of motorists are forced to use fuel not suitable for their vehicles.

Presided over by Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran, the court did not accept the arguments presented by advocate Akshay Malhotra, who urged the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to guarantee ethanol-free petrol availability at all fuel stations.

The government countered the plea, claiming that E20 fuel supports sugarcane farmers. The plea also asked for mandatory labeling of ethanol content at fuel stations and an impact study on vehicle degradation due to the fuel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Novo Nordisk's Wegovy Raises European Shares Amidst Trade Tensions

Novo Nordisk's Wegovy Raises European Shares Amidst Trade Tensions

 Global
2
GK Energy Secures Rs 100 Crore Pre-IPO Boost for Solar Innovations

GK Energy Secures Rs 100 Crore Pre-IPO Boost for Solar Innovations

 India
3
Bodoland Territorial Council Elections: Key Political Clash in BTC

Bodoland Territorial Council Elections: Key Political Clash in BTC

 India
4
European Commission President's Plane Forced to Land Using Paper Maps Amid Suspected Russian Interference

European Commission President's Plane Forced to Land Using Paper Maps Amid S...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025