Delhi Metro Snag: Yellow Line Delays Tests Commuters' Patience

Delhi Metro's Yellow Line faced delays due to a signalling issue at Millennium City Centre, affecting travel between Sultanpur and Gurugram. Similar problems occurred Friday. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation assured passengers that services are gradually being normalized, and normal operations are expected to resume shortly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 13:33 IST
Monday saw Delhi Metro's Yellow Line facing a significant disruption as a signalling snag emerged at the Millennium City Centre terminal in Gurugram. This technical issue resulted in delayed train operations, inconveniencing commuters traveling between Sultanpur and Millennium City Centre.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) communicated through a post on X, explaining that the reversal of trains for onward service towards Samaypur Badli was taking longer due to the issue. Commuters already dealing with the morning rush had to endure longer wait times and overcrowded platforms.

This disruption mirrored issues experienced the previous Friday morning. However, the corporation has reassured passengers that the services are being progressively restored and promised that regular operations would resume soon, alleviating the transit woes faced by daily commuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

