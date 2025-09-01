Amanta Healthcare's IPO Skyrockets with 2.21x Subscription
Amanta Healthcare Ltd's initial public offering saw impressive demand, getting fully subscribed within hours on the NSE. Priced between Rs 120-126 per share, it received bids for over 1.54 crore shares against the 70 lakhs on offer, marking a 2.21 times oversubscription.
Amanta Healthcare Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) experienced a robust response, being fully subscribed within just hours on its opening day.
According to data from the National Stock Exchange, the Rs 126-crore IPO secured bids for 1,54,35,371 shares, compared to the 70,00,000 shares available, resulting in a 2.21 times oversubscription by Monday afternoon.
The retail individual investor segment saw a subscription rate of 3.39 times, while non-institutional investors' quotas were filled 2.39 times. Managed by Beeline Capital Advisors, the IPO offers a price range of Rs 120 to Rs 126 per share and aims to conclude by Wednesday.
