Left Menu

India and UAE Strengthen Ties in Pharma and Healthcare Trade

India and the UAE are focusing on enhancing trade in pharmaceuticals and healthcare products to boost economic ties. Progress on the free trade agreement and opportunities in traditional medicine were also discussed, aiming for $100 billion in non-oil, non-metals trade by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 19:29 IST
India and UAE Strengthen Ties in Pharma and Healthcare Trade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In efforts to bolster economic relations, India and the UAE have initiated discussions to enhance trade in pharmaceuticals and healthcare products, according to the commerce ministry.

During a recent meeting between Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and UAE's Foreign Trade Minister Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, both countries cited mutual interests in expediting regulatory processes and carrying out inspections. The discourse highlighted the significance of the pharma sector amid geopolitical challenges.

Apart from pharmaceuticals, the focus was also on traditional medicine, particularly Ayurveda, under the bilateral partnership. Review of the ongoing free trade agreement pointed towards achieving an ambitious $100 billion target in non-oil, non-precious metals trade by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bombay HC Orders Maratha Quota Protesters to Vacate Streets

Bombay HC Orders Maratha Quota Protesters to Vacate Streets

 India
2
Ukraine and U.S. Set Joint Reconstruction Fund in Motion

Ukraine and U.S. Set Joint Reconstruction Fund in Motion

 Ukraine
3
Avian Flu Alert: NZP Implements Emergency Measures

Avian Flu Alert: NZP Implements Emergency Measures

 India
4
Tamil Nadu Secures Major German Investments, Boosting Global Industry Presence

Tamil Nadu Secures Major German Investments, Boosting Global Industry Presen...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025