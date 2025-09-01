Delhi Airport: A Global Transit Hub Soars
Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport reported a surge in international transit passengers, reaching 1.34 million in FY 2025, marking a 244% increase. The airport, managed by DIAL, now serves as a significant global transit hub connecting 150 destinations. This aligns with India's vision to enhance its international transit gateway status.
Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is swiftly becoming a hotspot for international transit passengers. In the last financial year, IGIA witnessed 1.34 million global travelers passing through its gates, marking a significant rise from previous years.
Operated by the GMR Group-led Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), IGIA has experienced a 244% surge in International-to-International (I-to-I) transfers, growing from 388,000 in FY 2023 to 1.34 million in FY 2025, according to data shared by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
With connections to approximately 150 worldwide destinations, DIAL's CEO, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, highlights the ongoing efforts to position Delhi as a prominent international transit gateway, in alignment with the Indian government's strategic vision.
