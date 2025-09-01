Left Menu

Trade Tensions Heighten as Trump Targets India’s Tariffs

Former US President Donald Trump criticized India for buying most of its oil and military products from Russia and imposing high tariffs on US goods. With rising trade tensions, India continues to defend its procurement practices and national interests while negotiating trade deals with the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-09-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 21:22 IST
Trade Tensions Heighten as Trump Targets India’s Tariffs
US President Donald Trump

In a recent social media post, former US President Donald Trump criticized India for imposing high tariffs on American goods, claiming the country offers little to the US in return. He noted that while India conducts significant trade with the US, it remains one-sided due to restrictive tariffs.

Trump's remarks coincide with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meetings with international leaders amidst rising trade tensions. The Trump administration has imposed reciprocal tariffs totaling 50% on Indian imports, complicating trade negotiations. India faces difficulty balancing demands from both the United States and its energy relationships, particularly with Russia.

India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, responded by highlighting India's red lines in ongoing trade talks, emphasizing national interests and market dynamics. While India justifies its dealings with Russia, particularly in energy procurement, it remains firm in protecting its farmers and small-scale industries from external pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Police Rescues Over 7,800 Missing Children and Women in 2025

Odisha Police Rescues Over 7,800 Missing Children and Women in 2025

 India
2
Simon Ekpa: Jailed Separatist's Impact on Biafra Movement

Simon Ekpa: Jailed Separatist's Impact on Biafra Movement

 Nigeria
3
Chandrababu Naidu: Three Decades of Leadership in Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu: Three Decades of Leadership in Andhra Pradesh

 India
4
India and Russia Solidify Strategic Partnership Amid US Tensions

India and Russia Solidify Strategic Partnership Amid US Tensions

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025