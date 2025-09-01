Trade Tensions Heighten as Trump Targets India’s Tariffs
Former US President Donald Trump criticized India for buying most of its oil and military products from Russia and imposing high tariffs on US goods. With rising trade tensions, India continues to defend its procurement practices and national interests while negotiating trade deals with the US.
In a recent social media post, former US President Donald Trump criticized India for imposing high tariffs on American goods, claiming the country offers little to the US in return. He noted that while India conducts significant trade with the US, it remains one-sided due to restrictive tariffs.
Trump's remarks coincide with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meetings with international leaders amidst rising trade tensions. The Trump administration has imposed reciprocal tariffs totaling 50% on Indian imports, complicating trade negotiations. India faces difficulty balancing demands from both the United States and its energy relationships, particularly with Russia.
India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, responded by highlighting India's red lines in ongoing trade talks, emphasizing national interests and market dynamics. While India justifies its dealings with Russia, particularly in energy procurement, it remains firm in protecting its farmers and small-scale industries from external pressures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
