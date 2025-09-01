Deouskar Takes Command: New Leadership for Kolkata's Metro Rail

The Ministry of Railways has officially appointed Milind K Deouskar as the new general manager of Metro Railway Kolkata, according to a statement released on Monday.

Deouskar, an experienced officer from the Indian Railway Management Service, has previously managed several high-level executive roles within the Railways. On his inaugural day at Metro Railway Kolkata, he presided over a pivotal review meeting with principal officers, focusing on upcoming metro projects.

Additionally, M.Thambidurai, along with other members of the Committee on Government Assurances from the Rajya Sabha, engaged in discussions with Deouskar regarding the status and development of ongoing railway initiatives. Deouskar's background includes significant tenures as additional divisional railway manager and divisional railway manager in Pune, besides serving as the secretary for the Railway Board.