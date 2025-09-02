Left Menu

Ethanol Production Unrestricted: Boosting India's Biofuel Program

The Indian government has allowed sugar mills and distilleries to produce ethanol without quantitative restrictions in the 2025-26 marketing year. This move aims to support the Ethanol Blended Petrol program, which seeks to achieve a 20% ethanol blend in petrol by the 2025-26 Ethanol Supply Year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 01:01 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 01:01 IST
Ethanol Production Unrestricted: Boosting India's Biofuel Program
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government of India has granted sugar mills and distilleries the freedom to produce ethanol without any quantitative limitations in the marketing year of 2025-26, commencing in November.

This decision aligns with the Ethanol Supply Year (ESY), which runs from November to October, and is part of a broader initiative to bolster the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) program.

The program aims to achieve a 20% ethanol blend in petrol by the 2025-26 ESY, advancing the target set in the amended National Policy on Biofuels, originally planned for 2030.

TRENDING

1
France Leads Virtual Coalition Conference for Ukraine Support

France Leads Virtual Coalition Conference for Ukraine Support

 Global
2
Trump Family's Crypto Debut: Tumultuous Start for World Liberty Tokens

Trump Family's Crypto Debut: Tumultuous Start for World Liberty Tokens

 Global
3
Ethanol Production Unrestricted: Boosting India's Biofuel Program

Ethanol Production Unrestricted: Boosting India's Biofuel Program

 India
4
Thrilling US Open Quarters: Osaka Dethrones Gauff, Swiatek Shines

Thrilling US Open Quarters: Osaka Dethrones Gauff, Swiatek Shines

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025