Ethanol Production Unrestricted: Boosting India's Biofuel Program

The government of India has granted sugar mills and distilleries the freedom to produce ethanol without any quantitative limitations in the marketing year of 2025-26, commencing in November.

This decision aligns with the Ethanol Supply Year (ESY), which runs from November to October, and is part of a broader initiative to bolster the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) program.

The program aims to achieve a 20% ethanol blend in petrol by the 2025-26 ESY, advancing the target set in the amended National Policy on Biofuels, originally planned for 2030.