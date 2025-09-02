SMP Kolkata: Boosting Nation's Economy with Stellar Cargo Growth

Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMP Kolkata) showcased impressive growth figures with a 16.02% surge in cargo management in the first five months of the fiscal year 2025, as reported by the port's authorities.

The Haldia Dock Complex (HDC) notably increased its handling to 20.625 million metric tonnes, reflecting a 13.23% rise compared to the previous year's performance. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Dock System (KDS) significantly boosted its handling by 24.35% to 7.611 million metric tonnes during the same timeframe.

Port Chairman Rathendra Raman attributed this remarkable achievement to the persistent dedication of the port's workforce and stakeholders. He reassured the public of SMP Kolkata's commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and infrastructure, contributing to India's economic progression.