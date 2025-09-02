Left Menu

Developed Nations Urged to Lead COP30 Climate Responsibilities

Andre Aranha Correa do Lago, President of the UN's COP30, emphasizes the historical responsibility of developed nations for carbon emissions. Preparing for COP30 in Belem, the conference seeks enhanced global climate governance. India and Brazil emerge as key players in tackling evolving climate challenges, aligning for sustainable development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 18:17 IST
Andre Aranha Correa Do Lago, President of COP 30 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Andre Aranha Correa do Lago, President of the UN COP30 Climate Change Conference, has asserted that developed nations bear a greater responsibility for addressing climate issues given their role in carbon dioxide accumulation over the past 250 years.

During the COP30 event in the national capital, he highlighted that these responsibilities have been underscored since the inception of the climate convention. Despite global changes, he acknowledged that countries like India and Brazil have significantly progressed.

As Brazil prepares to welcome COP30 in Belem, the summit aims to introduce new global climate governance mechanisms. It marks a decade since the Paris Agreement's inception, recognizing its resilience despite accelerating global warming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

