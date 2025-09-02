Suniyo Tax Amnesty Scheme: A Record-Breaking Success for MCD

The Suniyo property tax amnesty scheme by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has exceeded expectations, garnering Rs 304 crore in just three months. This initiative collected more than three-and-a-half times the revenue of the previous scheme, a significant achievement for the MCD.

During its rollout, the Suniyo scheme saw participation from 1,02,142 taxpayers, compared to a mere 38,805 under the Samriddhi scheme launched in 2022-2023. According to an MCD official, this represents a 163.22% rise in taxpayer participation, along with a financial increase from Rs 84.23 crore to the current Rs 304 crore.

Factors contributing to the scheme's success include increased awareness, effective citizen outreach, and the accessibility of digital payment methods, which alleviated traditional payment difficulties, such as cheque bouncing. The significant uptake shows the scheme's effectiveness in reaching and engaging the community.