Left Menu

Suniyo Tax Amnesty Scheme: A Record-Breaking Success for MCD

The Delhi Municipal Corporation's Suniyo property tax amnesty scheme has collected Rs 304 crore within three months, outpacing previous initiatives. This success, marked by an increase of over 63,000 taxpayers, is attributed to improved awareness and digital payment options.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 19:13 IST
Suniyo Tax Amnesty Scheme: A Record-Breaking Success for MCD
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Suniyo property tax amnesty scheme by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has exceeded expectations, garnering Rs 304 crore in just three months. This initiative collected more than three-and-a-half times the revenue of the previous scheme, a significant achievement for the MCD.

During its rollout, the Suniyo scheme saw participation from 1,02,142 taxpayers, compared to a mere 38,805 under the Samriddhi scheme launched in 2022-2023. According to an MCD official, this represents a 163.22% rise in taxpayer participation, along with a financial increase from Rs 84.23 crore to the current Rs 304 crore.

Factors contributing to the scheme's success include increased awareness, effective citizen outreach, and the accessibility of digital payment methods, which alleviated traditional payment difficulties, such as cheque bouncing. The significant uptake shows the scheme's effectiveness in reaching and engaging the community.

TRENDING

1
Alleged Conspiracy: Husband Accuses Wife and Her Lover

Alleged Conspiracy: Husband Accuses Wife and Her Lover

 India
2
Turmoil in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Over Withheld Financial Data

Turmoil in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Over Withheld Financial Data

 India
3
Massive Road Cave-in Disrupts Delhi Traffic Amid Heavy Rainfall

Massive Road Cave-in Disrupts Delhi Traffic Amid Heavy Rainfall

 India
4
Manu Bhaker Anticipates Thrilling Debut of India's Shooting League

Manu Bhaker Anticipates Thrilling Debut of India's Shooting League

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025