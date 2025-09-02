Left Menu

India's Green Highway Revolution: Hydrogen-powered Trucks to Reduce Pollution

The government has pinpointed 10 highway stretches for hydrogen-powered trucks to curb pollution. Hydrogen stations will be set up by India Oil and Reliance Petroleum. Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, and Volvo are manufacturing these trucks. This aligns with India’s aims to cut logistics costs and enhance infrastructure for economic growth.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union government, seeking to mitigate vehicular pollution, has earmarked 10 highway stretches for the introduction of green hydrogen-powered trucks. This initiative was discussed by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday.

Hydrogen fuel stations will be established along these stretches by major players India Oil and Reliance Petroleum. Truck manufacturers Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, and Volvo are already embarking on producing these next-generation vehicles.

Identified routes include Greater Noida-Delhi-Agra and Bhubaneswar-Puri-Konark. This move, according to Gadkari, is key to addressing climate challenges, reducing logistics costs, and positioning India for long-term economic advancement.

