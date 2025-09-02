India's Green Highway Revolution: Hydrogen-powered Trucks to Reduce Pollution

The Union government, seeking to mitigate vehicular pollution, has earmarked 10 highway stretches for the introduction of green hydrogen-powered trucks. This initiative was discussed by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday.

Hydrogen fuel stations will be established along these stretches by major players India Oil and Reliance Petroleum. Truck manufacturers Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, and Volvo are already embarking on producing these next-generation vehicles.

Identified routes include Greater Noida-Delhi-Agra and Bhubaneswar-Puri-Konark. This move, according to Gadkari, is key to addressing climate challenges, reducing logistics costs, and positioning India for long-term economic advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)