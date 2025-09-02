India's Trade Diplomacy on the Rise: Ambitious Deals with US and EU in Sight
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal expressed optimism about finalizing a bilateral trade agreement with the U.S. by November. Negotiations have been impacted by geopolitical factors, but progress continues. Meanwhile, India and the EU are making significant advances in their free trade agreement talks, with both trading blocs keen on reaching a deal by year-end.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal expressed confidence in concluding a bilateral trade agreement between India and the United States by this fall. Speaking at the Annual Global Investor Conference 2025 in Mumbai, Goyal acknowledged that geopolitical issues had temporarily overshadowed trade matters but was hopeful for a resolution.
The proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) aims to bolster trade ties, with an ambitious target to double bilateral commerce to $500 billion by 2030. India has already established free trade agreements with countries and blocs like Australia and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), reflecting its dynamic trade strategy.
Efforts are also underway with the European Union to finalize talks on a comprehensive free trade agreement. According to Goyal, talks are progressing significantly, with a key round of negotiations scheduled to begin shortly, highlighting India's active engagement in global trade discussions.
