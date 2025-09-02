Army's Rapid Response: Bridging Devastation in Jammu and Kashmir

In an extraordinary feat of resilience, the Army has constructed a Bailey bridge over Jangalwar stream along National Highway-244, reconnecting Jammu and Kashmir's crucial districts, Doda and Kishtwar. The initiative follows devastating rains that severed essential communication links.

This marks the second success story for the Army's Northern Command after an intense 12-hour operation restored connectivity on another flood-impacted bridge. Collaboration with civil bodies and unwavering determination have been key to overcoming the challenges posed by adverse weather and hostile terrains.

In collaboration with the White Knight Corps and civil administration, the Army's engineering regiment has been pivotal in rapidly mobilizing resources, mitigating isolation for affected communities, and rebuilding vital infrastructure in the flood-ravaged region.