Vikran Engineering Ltd's Strong Stock Debut: IPO Oversubscribed 23.59 Times

Vikran Engineering Ltd's shares debuted with a nearly 3% premium on their issue price. The company's IPO, oversubscribed 23.59 times, included a ₹721 crore fresh issue. Proceeds will address working capital and general corporate needs, reflecting strong market interest in the infrastructure sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 11:01 IST
Shares of Vikran Engineering Ltd made an impressive debut on Wednesday, opening with a premium of almost 3% over the issue price of ₹97. The stock began trading at ₹99.70 on the BSE, marking a 2.78% rise. Eventually, it soared 4.52% to reach ₹101.39.

On the NSE, Vikran Engineering's stock opened at ₹99, up 2%. The infrastructure company's market valuation now stands at ₹2,561.06 crore. The IPO was notably oversubscribed, attracting 23.59 times the demand on its closing day last Friday.

The offering featured a fresh issue worth ₹721 crore and a promoter-led offer-for-sale totaling ₹51 crore. Funds raised are earmarked for ₹541 crore worth of working capital and other corporate purposes. Specializing in end-to-end infrastructure solutions, Vikran Engineering continues to draw significant investor interest.

