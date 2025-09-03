Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki Launches 'Victoris' to Conquer Mid-Sized SUV Market

Maruti Suzuki India has launched the 'Victoris' SUV, aimed at enhancing its presence in the mid-sized SUV segment. The car comes with advanced features such as Level-2 ADAS and various powertrain options. The model will be manufactured at the Kharkhoda plant and exported to around 100 markets.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maruti Suzuki India has widened its portfolio with the launch of the new 'Victoris' SUV, targeting the burgeoning mid-sized SUV market.

Announced by MD and CEO Hisaschi Takeuchi, the Victoris provides features like Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and multiple powertrain options, marking a significant addition to their lineup.

Set to be built at the Kharkhoda plant, this investment-heavy model will also enter around 100 global markets, competing with industry giants like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

