Maruti Suzuki Launches 'Victoris' to Conquer Mid-Sized SUV Market
Maruti Suzuki India has launched the 'Victoris' SUV, aimed at enhancing its presence in the mid-sized SUV segment. The car comes with advanced features such as Level-2 ADAS and various powertrain options. The model will be manufactured at the Kharkhoda plant and exported to around 100 markets.
Maruti Suzuki India has widened its portfolio with the launch of the new 'Victoris' SUV, targeting the burgeoning mid-sized SUV market.
Announced by MD and CEO Hisaschi Takeuchi, the Victoris provides features like Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and multiple powertrain options, marking a significant addition to their lineup.
Set to be built at the Kharkhoda plant, this investment-heavy model will also enter around 100 global markets, competing with industry giants like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.
