Maruti Suzuki Launches 'Victoris' to Conquer Mid-Sized SUV Market

Maruti Suzuki India has widened its portfolio with the launch of the new 'Victoris' SUV, targeting the burgeoning mid-sized SUV market.

Announced by MD and CEO Hisaschi Takeuchi, the Victoris provides features like Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and multiple powertrain options, marking a significant addition to their lineup.

Set to be built at the Kharkhoda plant, this investment-heavy model will also enter around 100 global markets, competing with industry giants like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

