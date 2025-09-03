Left Menu

Pioneering Global Standards: Eraaya and EBIX's Impactful Journey

Eraaya Lifespaces Limited and EBIX Group are transforming global business through their focus on sustainability, innovation, and efficiency. Under Dr. Vikas Garg, they have become leaders in lifestyle, travel, and technology. Their recent legal victory further boosts their global expansion, while they also contribute to social value through education and healthcare.

Eraaya Lifespaces Limited and EBIX Group are reshaping the global business landscape by emphasizing sustainability, innovation, and operational efficiency. With over 26 years of experience, Dr. Vikas Garg has led the charge in redefining business models across industries such as technology, financial services, and healthcare, and agro-business in India.

After acquiring Ebix Inc. USA, Eraaya has enhanced its prowess in digital solutions, merging its strengths with EBIX's expertise in fintech, insurance, and e-learning on a global scale. Together, they command a strong presence across six continents, setting new standards in digital transformation and lifestyle solutions.

Moreover, the Supreme Court of India's recent ruling in Eraaya's favor has cleared legal disputes, empowering the group's plans for global expansion. Alongside business growth, they are committed to social advancement through contributions to education and healthcare, embodying a model of sustainable and inclusive development.

