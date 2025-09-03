Flooded Roads, Commuter Chaos: NH-48 Traffic Jam in Delhi

Severe waterlogging plagued a crucial section of NH-48 near Palam Mor in southwest Delhi on Wednesday, causing significant traffic congestion. Many commuters, including those rushing to IGI Airport, faced delays due to the conditions.

Authorities swiftly responded, deploying heavy-duty pumps to clear the accumulated water. A Public Works Department official confirmed that the water would be cleared within 20 to 30 minutes, attributing the flooding to heavy rain affecting a nearby stormwater drain outlet.

Delhi has been hit with continuous rainfalls since Monday, leading the India Meteorological Department to issue Red and Orange Alerts across various city sectors. The cumbersome waterlogging and traffic snarls over recent days urged commuters to reconsider route choices, as the capital grappled with its ongoing deluge.

(With inputs from agencies.)