Tragic Bus Accident in Uttar Pradesh Leads to Fatalities and Injuries
A fatal bus accident in Uttar Pradesh resulted in the death of a 70-year-old woman and left 20 others injured after the vehicle overturned and fell into a ditch. Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver may have fallen asleep, causing the tragedy.
- Country:
- India
A devastating road accident on Wednesday claimed the life of a 70-year-old woman and injured approximately 20 others when a speeding bus overturned in Uttar Pradesh's Daharpur Kala village, police reported.
The accident happened as a private bus en route from Dataganj to Budaun lost control and flipped into a water-filled ditch. Authorities noted the deceased woman is unidentified, and among the injured, a child's condition is critical.
According to District Magistrate Avneesh Rai, initial findings indicate the driver may have dozed off. The injured are receiving treatment at the Dataganj Primary Health Centre and Budaun District Hospital. Inquiries into the incident have been launched as police continue their investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- bus accident
- Uttar Pradesh
- Daharpur Kala
- village
- Dataganj
- Budaun
- tragedy
- fatalities
- injuries
- rescue
ALSO READ
Sudan's Darfur Tragedy: Landslide Amidst Conflict and Hunger
Tragedy in Indore: Rat Attacks Claim Lives of Newborns at MYH
Rajasthan Assembly Turmoil: Smart Meter Controversy and School Tragedy Stir Uproar
Tragedy Strikes Chhattisgarh: Dam Collapse and Flash Flood Aftermath
Rajasthan Assembly Erupts Over Smart Metres and School Tragedy