Tragic Bus Accident in Uttar Pradesh Leads to Fatalities and Injuries

A devastating road accident on Wednesday claimed the life of a 70-year-old woman and injured approximately 20 others when a speeding bus overturned in Uttar Pradesh's Daharpur Kala village, police reported.

The accident happened as a private bus en route from Dataganj to Budaun lost control and flipped into a water-filled ditch. Authorities noted the deceased woman is unidentified, and among the injured, a child's condition is critical.

According to District Magistrate Avneesh Rai, initial findings indicate the driver may have dozed off. The injured are receiving treatment at the Dataganj Primary Health Centre and Budaun District Hospital. Inquiries into the incident have been launched as police continue their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)