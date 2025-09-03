Left Menu

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's Push for Swift Tourism Investments

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urges officials to expedite tourism investment proposals exceeding Rs 50 crore within 30 days. During a Tourism Investment Promotion Council meeting, he emphasized simplifying approvals to enhance tourism, a key component of Himachal Pradesh's economy, offering livelihoods to many families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 03-09-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 19:36 IST
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's Push for Swift Tourism Investments
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to accelerate economic growth in the tourism sector, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has instructed relevant officials to process investment proposals exceeding Rs 50 crore within 30 days.

At the inaugural meeting of the Tourism Investment Promotion Council, Sukhu highlighted the importance of streamlining the approval process to foster investment in tourism, a significant driver of Himachal Pradesh's economy, which supports countless families.

He pledged to simplify and digitize approvals for new projects and promised to soon implement a fully digital system. A uniform checklist will also be introduced to minimize delays. The Chief Minister underscored the state's investment-friendly environment, noting the interest of many reputed companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Uproar: Extension of CAA Deadline Sparks Political Firestorm

Assam Uproar: Extension of CAA Deadline Sparks Political Firestorm

 India
2
Dollar Dips: Weak Labor Demand Fuels Fed Rate Cut Speculation

Dollar Dips: Weak Labor Demand Fuels Fed Rate Cut Speculation

 Global
3
Nestlé Leadership in Turmoil: Ex-CEO Freixe's Exit Amid Controversy

Nestlé Leadership in Turmoil: Ex-CEO Freixe's Exit Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Tech Stocks Surge Amid Favorable Antitrust Ruling for Alphabet

Tech Stocks Surge Amid Favorable Antitrust Ruling for Alphabet

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025