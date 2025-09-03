Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's Push for Swift Tourism Investments

In an effort to accelerate economic growth in the tourism sector, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has instructed relevant officials to process investment proposals exceeding Rs 50 crore within 30 days.

At the inaugural meeting of the Tourism Investment Promotion Council, Sukhu highlighted the importance of streamlining the approval process to foster investment in tourism, a significant driver of Himachal Pradesh's economy, which supports countless families.

He pledged to simplify and digitize approvals for new projects and promised to soon implement a fully digital system. A uniform checklist will also be introduced to minimize delays. The Chief Minister underscored the state's investment-friendly environment, noting the interest of many reputed companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)