Tragic Flyover Collision in Thane Claims Unidentified Motorcyclist's Life

A collision on the Bhiwandi-Kalyan flyover in Thane led to the death of an unidentified motorcyclist and serious injury to a car driver. The motorcyclist was thrown off the bridge and died immediately. The driver is hospitalized, and authorities are working to identify the deceased rider.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 03-09-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 20:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An accident on the Bhiwandi-Kalyan flyover in Thane district on Wednesday evening resulted in a tragic death and a serious injury, according to police reports.

Two vehicles collided head-on on the flyover, and in the ensuing chaos, a motorcyclist was struck and thrown off the elevated road. The impact led to the motorcyclist's immediate death.

The car driver involved in the crash is currently in critical condition at a local hospital. Meanwhile, police are investigating to identify the deceased motorcyclist, with no formal offense yet registered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

