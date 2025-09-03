Tragic Flyover Collision in Thane Claims Unidentified Motorcyclist's Life
A collision on the Bhiwandi-Kalyan flyover in Thane led to the death of an unidentified motorcyclist and serious injury to a car driver. The motorcyclist was thrown off the bridge and died immediately. The driver is hospitalized, and authorities are working to identify the deceased rider.
An accident on the Bhiwandi-Kalyan flyover in Thane district on Wednesday evening resulted in a tragic death and a serious injury, according to police reports.
Two vehicles collided head-on on the flyover, and in the ensuing chaos, a motorcyclist was struck and thrown off the elevated road. The impact led to the motorcyclist's immediate death.
The car driver involved in the crash is currently in critical condition at a local hospital. Meanwhile, police are investigating to identify the deceased motorcyclist, with no formal offense yet registered.
