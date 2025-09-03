US Job Market Cooling: A Closer Look at July 2023 Trends

Job vacancies in the United States dropped to 7.2 million in July, as the labor market continues to show signs of cooling. The latest figures, released by the Labor Department, indicate a decline from June's numbers and slight discrepancies with economic forecasts. Significant reductions in job openings were reported in healthcare, social assistance, and retail sectors.

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) revealed a slight uptick in layoffs, while the number of Americans quitting their jobs remained at 3.2 million, suggesting maintained confidence in the ability to secure better opportunities. However, July marked a continued decline from the March 2022 peak of 12.1 million job openings, evidencing a slowing economic resurgence post-COVID-19 lockdowns.

The cooling job market is influenced by various factors, including 11 Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and trade uncertainties from former President Donald Trump's policies. Employers are cautious, impacting hiring trends, although future reports hint at modest job growth. A notable revision slashed 258,000 jobs from May and June figures, highlighting ongoing challenges in employment stability.