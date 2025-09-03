Bridging Barriers: India and Germany Tackle Trade Challenges

India spotlighted significant issues including migration, mobility, and non-tariff barriers impacting its exporters in the European Union during talks with Germany on Wednesday. Key dialogues involved Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and visiting German Minister for Foreign Affairs, Johann David Wadephul.

The two nations are keen on strengthening bilateral ties with a focus on innovation, sustainability, and technology, while also addressing longstanding challenges, such as streamlining visa processes. Both sides have committed to collaborative problem-solving to enhance trade flows.

Ministerial talks also aimed at doubling the bilateral trade in goods, which reached USD 29.12 billion in 2024-25, while exploring a free trade agreement between India and the EU. The proposed agreement remains a pivotal point in enhancing economic cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)