Bridging Barriers: India and Germany Tackle Trade Challenges
India raised concerns with Germany over trade barriers and visa processes impacting exporters in the EU. Both nations agreed to collaborate on resolving these issues, aiming to double bilateral trade in goods. The discussions also included potential areas of cooperation like sustainability and technology.
India spotlighted significant issues including migration, mobility, and non-tariff barriers impacting its exporters in the European Union during talks with Germany on Wednesday. Key dialogues involved Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and visiting German Minister for Foreign Affairs, Johann David Wadephul.
The two nations are keen on strengthening bilateral ties with a focus on innovation, sustainability, and technology, while also addressing longstanding challenges, such as streamlining visa processes. Both sides have committed to collaborative problem-solving to enhance trade flows.
Ministerial talks also aimed at doubling the bilateral trade in goods, which reached USD 29.12 billion in 2024-25, while exploring a free trade agreement between India and the EU. The proposed agreement remains a pivotal point in enhancing economic cooperation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
