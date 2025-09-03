Reckless Train Adventure: Teens in Control of NYC Subway

A viral video depicting minors at the controls of a New York City subway train has sparked outrage among transit officials. The clip, shared on TikTok, shows a calm operator allowing a teen to honk the horn while another takes the driver's seat, raising concerns about safety protocols.

Transit Authority President Demetrius Crichlow condemned the incident, labeling it 'reckless and unacceptable.' He warned that transit workers who enable unauthorized train operations face severe repercussions, including job termination and potential legal action.

This alarming incident follows previous reports of teenage joyrides, including a recent case involving a crash in September 2024. The Transit Authority has yet to comment on the details surrounding the recent video.