Reckless Train Adventure: Teens in Control of NYC Subway

A viral TikTok video shows minors operating an NYC subway train under a transit worker’s watch, sparking criticism for its recklessness. The Transit Authority condemned the actions and warned staff of severe consequences. This incident follows past similar joyrides by teenagers on subway trains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 03-09-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 21:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A viral video depicting minors at the controls of a New York City subway train has sparked outrage among transit officials. The clip, shared on TikTok, shows a calm operator allowing a teen to honk the horn while another takes the driver's seat, raising concerns about safety protocols.

Transit Authority President Demetrius Crichlow condemned the incident, labeling it 'reckless and unacceptable.' He warned that transit workers who enable unauthorized train operations face severe repercussions, including job termination and potential legal action.

This alarming incident follows previous reports of teenage joyrides, including a recent case involving a crash in September 2024. The Transit Authority has yet to comment on the details surrounding the recent video.

