Karnataka Explores Expanding Jakkur Aerodrome

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced efforts to extend the runway at Jakkur Aerodrome, optimizing the use of its expansive land for public benefit.

During a review meeting on the aerodrome's development, Siddaramaiah disclosed the government's consideration of two potential proposals. The ongoing flyover construction has posed unforeseen challenges, requiring additional land acquisition for expansion.

Legal directives necessitate the flying school's operation, prompting the state to strategize further within the existing framework. The government faces obstacles due to high land costs and reluctant landowners.