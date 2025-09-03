GST on cement to come down to 18 pc from 28 pc

GST rate on cement to come down to 18 pc from 28 pc; tax on three-wheelers down to 18 pc from 28 pc: FM Sitharaman.Also, GST on all TV sets at 18 pc; small cars, motorcycles up to 350 cc will be charged 18 pc: FM Sitharaman.Read more: India's GST Overhaul: A Streamlined Tax System

