GST on cement to come down to 18 pc from 28 pc
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 22:29 IST
GST rate on cement to come down to 18 pc from 28 pc; tax on three-wheelers down to 18 pc from 28 pc: FM Sitharaman.Also, GST on all TV sets at 18 pc; small cars, motorcycles up to 350 cc will be charged 18 pc: FM Sitharaman.Read more: India's GST Overhaul: A Streamlined Tax System
