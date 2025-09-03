Tragedy Strikes: Lisbon's Iconic Gloria Funicular Derails

A devastating accident unfolded in Lisbon when the famous Gloria funicular derailed and crashed on Wednesday, claiming the lives of at least three individuals and injuring approximately 20 others.

The funicular, cherished by tourists for its scenic rides up and down the Lisbon hillside, was left in ruins following the crash. Emergency services were on the scene, tirelessly working to rescue passengers from the twisted wreckage.

Authorities are yet to determine the cause of this tragic incident, leaving both locals and visitors mourning the loss and awaiting answers.

