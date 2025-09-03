Tragedy Strikes: Lisbon's Iconic Gloria Funicular Derails
A tragic accident occurred in Lisbon when the Gloria funicular derailed, resulting in three fatalities and around 20 injuries. The cause of the crash remains unknown. The funicular, a popular tourist attraction, was left almost completely destroyed as emergency services worked to extract passengers from the wreckage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 23:44 IST
A devastating accident unfolded in Lisbon when the famous Gloria funicular derailed and crashed on Wednesday, claiming the lives of at least three individuals and injuring approximately 20 others.
The funicular, cherished by tourists for its scenic rides up and down the Lisbon hillside, was left in ruins following the crash. Emergency services were on the scene, tirelessly working to rescue passengers from the twisted wreckage.
Authorities are yet to determine the cause of this tragic incident, leaving both locals and visitors mourning the loss and awaiting answers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lisbon's Iconic Funicular Accident Shocks Tourists
Justice Served: Family Awarded Rs 12.31 Lakh in 2014 Road Accident Case
Tragic Bus Accident in Uttar Pradesh Leads to Fatalities and Injuries
Yogurt Festival: Bulgarian Probiotic Delights Captivate Chinese Tourists
Tragic Collision: Convoy Car Accident Claims Life in West Bengal