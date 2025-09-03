Left Menu

Transforming Textiles: PM MITRA Park to Revitalize Jobs and Economy in Madhya Pradesh

The PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district is set to create 1 lakh direct jobs and 2 lakh indirect jobs. The 2,000-acre project, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and inspired by Prime Minister Modi, promises economic growth for tribal farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 03-09-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 23:46 IST
Transforming Textiles: PM MITRA Park to Revitalize Jobs and Economy in Madhya Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh is poised for economic transformation as the PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park takes shape in Dhar district, promising to create substantial employment.

The ambitious project, spanning 2,000 acres near Badnawar, is expected to provide employment opportunities, directly benefiting cotton farmers in Dhar, Jhabua, Barwani, Khargone, and Khandwa districts.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav highlighted the fast-paced development of the project, which aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, indicating Madhya Pradesh's commitment to leading the way in the textile sector.

TRENDING

1
Bomb Blast Rocks Mezzah Neighborhood

Bomb Blast Rocks Mezzah Neighborhood

 Jordan
2
University Faces Legal Trouble Over Unrecognized Law Course

University Faces Legal Trouble Over Unrecognized Law Course

 India
3
U.S. Labor Market Easing: Job Openings Hit 10-Month Low Amid Economic Shifts

U.S. Labor Market Easing: Job Openings Hit 10-Month Low Amid Economic Shifts

 Global
4
FEMA's Staffing Struggles: Is U.S. Disaster Response at Risk?

FEMA's Staffing Struggles: Is U.S. Disaster Response at Risk?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025