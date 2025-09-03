Transforming Textiles: PM MITRA Park to Revitalize Jobs and Economy in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh is poised for economic transformation as the PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park takes shape in Dhar district, promising to create substantial employment.

The ambitious project, spanning 2,000 acres near Badnawar, is expected to provide employment opportunities, directly benefiting cotton farmers in Dhar, Jhabua, Barwani, Khargone, and Khandwa districts.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav highlighted the fast-paced development of the project, which aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, indicating Madhya Pradesh's commitment to leading the way in the textile sector.