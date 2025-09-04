GST Overhaul: Catalyst for Economic Momentum

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) overhaul, announced in its 56th Council meeting, embarks on a transformative path with a simplified two-slab structure, as highlighted by Deloitte India. The revised rates, now at 5% and 18%, aim to stimulate economic growth by easing business processes.

Mahesh Jaising, a Partner and Indirect Tax Leader at Deloitte India, noted the Council's reformist stance, which transcends rate rationalization to include structural enhancements. The reduction in GST rates on household essentials, corn flakes, TVs, and insurance policies aims to invigorate domestic consumption amid global economic pressures.

By prioritizing labor-intensive industries and sectors like agriculture and health, the GST Council targets the core economic drivers. Meanwhile, tax exemptions on food items mitigate classification clashes, embodying the principles of GST 2.0. This comprehensive rate reduction is expected to uplift consumer and industry confidence, marking a pivotal moment for India's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)