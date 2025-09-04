Left Menu

Volatile Markets: Dollar Dips Amid Fed Rate Cut Expectations

Amidst bond market volatility and weakening labor data, the U.S. dollar softened, strengthening expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts. Investors eye crucial jobs report as soften job openings data pressures the dollar. Fed officials signal upcoming rate cuts, while bond yields fluctuate globally, reflecting poor fiscal conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 07:14 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 07:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar experienced weakening on Thursday in a volatile week, as bond market fluctuations and labor data pointing to a softening job market led to expectations of an imminent Federal Reserve rate cut.

Investors are keenly observing the upcoming jobs report, which is set to influence the near-term rate outlook. Job openings fell to a 10-month low, indicating labor market concerns aligning with the Federal Reserve's focus. The probability of a rate cut this month has risen to 97%, according to CME FedWatch.

Global bond markets are reacting, with yields on long-term notes impacted by fiscal health anxieties in major economies. Treasury rallies and dovish policymaker comments are influencing the financial landscape. Meanwhile, currency markets showed the euro gaining ground, and limited movements in sterling and yen exchanged rates as investors awaited further developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

