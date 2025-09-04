Left Menu

Tamil Nadu-UK Partnership: A Leap Towards Green Economy and Innovation

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin met UK's Catherine West to explore collaboration opportunities in various sectors such as green economy, education, and maritime connectivity. He emphasized Tamil Nadu’s strengths in renewables, IT, and manufacturing, aiming to bolster a sustainable and future-ready economy.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin recently met with Catherine West, the UK Foreign Office Minister for Indo-Pacific, to discuss potential areas of collaboration. Their conversation covered crucial sectors such as green economy, education, research, skilling, and maritime connectivity, with an eye toward fostering sustainability and innovation.

During his visit to the United Kingdom, aimed at attracting investment to Tamil Nadu, Stalin underscored the importance of forging partnerships that align with the state's objectives in green energy and technological progress. He highlighted the state's strengths in renewables, e-mobility, information technology, and manufacturing.

Further agreements with UK entities, including Wilson Power and Britannia RFID, are expected to boost Tamil Nadu's renewable energy sector. Additionally, partnerships with academic institutions like the University of Exeter and Ecole Intuit Lab aim to equip youth with specialized skills, while collaborations with Lloyd's List Intelligence and Rolls-Royce indicate strategic advancements in shipping, aerospace, and defense industries.

