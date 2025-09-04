Left Menu

Asian Markets Surge Amid Technology Rally and Dollar Slide

Asian markets mostly saw gains on Thursday, lifted by a technology stock rally in the US and a weaker dollar. Japan's Nikkei 225 and other indices rose, although China's markets fell due to regulatory concerns. Lower US bond yields and job market data suggest an impending interest rate cut.

Asian markets predominantly experienced gains on Thursday, following a surge in technology stocks that provided stability to Wall Street, along with the weakening of the dollar making Asian investments more appealing. However, Chinese markets diverged from the trend, experiencing declines.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose by 1.2%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 and South Korea's Kospi also reported gains. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng Index and Shanghai Composite suffered losses of 1.1% and nearly 2%, respectively, amid fears of regulatory intervention.

Contributing to Wall Street's steady performance was the rally led by Alphabet and easing pressures in the bond market following weak US job market data. This bolstered expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut to support the economy, which also influenced lower bond yields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

