Rail Disruptions: Jammu-Katra Shuttle Service Halted by Landslides

The Jammu-Katra shuttle train service faced suspension for two consecutive days amidst floods and landslides, impacting travel for locals and stranded passengers. Heavy rain provoked landslides that obstructed tunnel number 16 along the rail track between Ramnagar and Manwal in the Jammu-Udhampur section, as reported by railway officials.

Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay stated, "Due to heavy rainfall and landslides, railways have decided to cancel the shuttle train service (between Jammu and Katra) today." The suspension affected the newly introduced shuttle services between Katra and Jammu, which started on September 1 and were planned to operate until September 15.

The Jammu railway division has witnessed nine days of train cancellations due to misalignment and breaches at several locations within the Pathankot-Jammu sector following heavy rains and flash floods that began on August 26. To mitigate issues, railways have deployed special trains, successfully ferrying 5,784 stranded passengers. Pilgrims faced significant impacts, with a landslide near the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra tragically claiming 34 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)