Left Menu

Rail Disruptions: Jammu-Katra Shuttle Service Halted by Landslides

The Jammu-Katra shuttle train service was suspended due to floods and landslides. Heavy rain caused landslides blocking a tunnel between Ramnagar and Manwal. Railways canceled services, affecting pilgrims. Special trains have been deployed, ferrying 5,784 stranded passengers over four days after severe weather further disrupted the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 04-09-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 10:45 IST
Rail Disruptions: Jammu-Katra Shuttle Service Halted by Landslides
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu-Katra shuttle train service faced suspension for two consecutive days amidst floods and landslides, impacting travel for locals and stranded passengers. Heavy rain provoked landslides that obstructed tunnel number 16 along the rail track between Ramnagar and Manwal in the Jammu-Udhampur section, as reported by railway officials.

Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay stated, "Due to heavy rainfall and landslides, railways have decided to cancel the shuttle train service (between Jammu and Katra) today." The suspension affected the newly introduced shuttle services between Katra and Jammu, which started on September 1 and were planned to operate until September 15.

The Jammu railway division has witnessed nine days of train cancellations due to misalignment and breaches at several locations within the Pathankot-Jammu sector following heavy rains and flash floods that began on August 26. To mitigate issues, railways have deployed special trains, successfully ferrying 5,784 stranded passengers. Pilgrims faced significant impacts, with a landslide near the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra tragically claiming 34 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab Battles Devastating Flood Disaster: Government's Response and Relief Efforts

Punjab Battles Devastating Flood Disaster: Government's Response and Relief ...

 India
2
Trump's Pursuit of Peace: Navigating Complexities Between Russia and Ukraine

Trump's Pursuit of Peace: Navigating Complexities Between Russia and Ukraine

 Global
3
Gas Giants Unite: China and Russia's Energy Alliance Defies US Pressure

Gas Giants Unite: China and Russia's Energy Alliance Defies US Pressure

 Global
4
BrowserStack Shines in Forbes Cloud 100 2025 Rankings

BrowserStack Shines in Forbes Cloud 100 2025 Rankings

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025