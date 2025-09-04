Navigating Fatigue: DGCA's New Guidelines for Aviation Safety

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has introduced draft guidelines for a Fatigue Risk Management System (FRMS) aimed at enhancing airline safety. These guidelines are designed to complement the current Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms amid rising concerns about fatigue among airline staff.

The draft advisory on FRMS outlines the approval processes, implementation requirements, and oversight mechanisms necessary to boost flight safety using scientific and data-driven fatigue management practices. Notably, the DGCA rules suggest flight time, duty periods, and rest requirements should be based on scientific principles.

Pilots and other stakeholders have been invited to comment on the proposed guidelines until September 15, with options to adopt either the prescriptive FDTL model, the FRMS, or a hybrid approach. Following approval, airlines can adjust their systems tailored to their needs, promoting a flexible yet regulated environment for tackling crew fatigue.

