KAN Infocom: Catalyzing AI Conversations at Data Analytics & AI Show 2025
KAN Infocom played a pivotal role at the 2nd Edition Data Analytics & AI Show 2025 as the Presenting Partner, driving valuable discussions on AI and analytics. By orchestrating critical conversations, the company underscored its expertise in translating data analytics into strategic advantages for enterprises across industries.
Delhi, India - In an era defined by the rise of AI and the increasing value of data, KAN Infocom is making waves as a leader in digital transformation. At the recently concluded 2nd Edition Data Analytics & AI Show 2025, the company elevated discussions around AI, proving itself an indispensable entity in the world of data analytics.
As the Presenting Partner, KAN Infocom didn't just sponsor the event; it spearheaded key discussions on maximizing data potential through advanced analytics. The sessions they led shed light on how businesses can leverage powerful tools such as Qlik for real-time data visualization and predictive analytics, ultimately driving growth and operational efficiency.
The event was a melting pot of over 60 organizations and numerous industry leaders, each eager to delve into the nuances of generative AI, data infrastructure, and ethical AI practices. Speeches from KAN Infocom representatives, including Business Head Imran Khan, highlighted the role of AI and analytics in redefining business strategies and achieving tangible results.
