AbhiBus Expands Network with Integration of 7 New State Road Transport Corporations

AbhiBus, a leading online bus ticketing platform, has expanded its bus network by integrating with 7 new State Road Transport Corporations, enhancing its inventory of government-run buses. This expansion allows users better access to reliable and affordable transportation options across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 04-09-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 15:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move to enhance transportation options across India, AbhiBus, the bus business under ixigo, has expanded its platform's inventory by integrating services from seven State Road Transport Corporations (SRTCs). This expansion brings Assam, South Bengal, Telangana, Punjab/PEPSU, Kerala, Sikkim, and Uttarakhand into its fold.

This integration, as highlighted by Rohit Sharma, COO of AbhiBus, aims to offer a broad spectrum of choices to users, ensuring more convenient, accessible, and hassle-free bus travel. The strategic expansion positions AbhiBus as a more robust option for millions of passengers seeking inter-city and inter-state travel solutions.

With a total of 17 major SRTCs now aggregated under its platform, AbhiBus provides unmatched travel connectivity. This milestone further establishes its place as a leading ticketing platform, benefitting from ixigo's vast reach and continuous growth, serving over 54 crore annual active users in FY25.

