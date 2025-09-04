Tragedy Strikes Lisbon's Iconic Gloria Funicular

A devastating accident claimed the lives of at least 17 individuals and injured over 20 others when a car on the Gloria funicular railway in Lisbon derailed. This tragic event marks one of the deadliest incidents in public transport history for the Portuguese capital, known for its steep hills and iconic funiculars.

The Gloria funicular, officially named Ascensor da Gloria, operates on Calcada da Gloria street. It connects Lisbon's bustling downtown and the scenic terrace of Sao Pedro de Alacantara, attracting tourists for its panoramic city views. With its distinctive yellow cars, the line is a historic and vital transport route.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the derailment, which occurred approximately 50 meters from the bottom end at a 30-degree turn. The railway line was briefly shut in May for maintenance, and the municipal company Carris confirmed all protocols were observed.