Tragedy Strikes Lisbon's Iconic Gloria Funicular

In a tragic accident on Lisbon's Gloria funicular railway line, at least 17 people were killed and over 20 injured. The authorities are probing the cause of the derailment, marking one of the deadliest incidents involving Lisbon's iconic transport system, renowned for its steep routes and popularity among tourists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 16:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating accident claimed the lives of at least 17 individuals and injured over 20 others when a car on the Gloria funicular railway in Lisbon derailed. This tragic event marks one of the deadliest incidents in public transport history for the Portuguese capital, known for its steep hills and iconic funiculars.

The Gloria funicular, officially named Ascensor da Gloria, operates on Calcada da Gloria street. It connects Lisbon's bustling downtown and the scenic terrace of Sao Pedro de Alacantara, attracting tourists for its panoramic city views. With its distinctive yellow cars, the line is a historic and vital transport route.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the derailment, which occurred approximately 50 meters from the bottom end at a 30-degree turn. The railway line was briefly shut in May for maintenance, and the municipal company Carris confirmed all protocols were observed.

