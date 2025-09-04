Left Menu

GST Reforms: A 'Bumper Gift' for Indian Citizens

BJP president J P Nadda praised recent GST reforms as a significant benefit to Indian citizens. The GST Council's decision to simplify tax slabs was contrasted with past Congress-led government efforts, highlighting improved living standards and business ease, and enhanced health and financial security through eliminated insurance taxes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 17:55 IST
GST Reforms: A 'Bumper Gift' for Indian Citizens
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president J P Nadda has applauded the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms announced by the Council as a 'bumper gift' from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the citizens ahead of key festivals. Referring to the reforms as a historic step, Nadda views them as a means to elevate living standards and ease of doing business for traders and small businesses.

Nadda critiqued Congress for their objections to the GST Council's decisions, accusing them of double standards. He highlighted the inability of the previous Congress-led government to implement GST due to mistrust from states, which resulted in tax evasion via VAT. The BJP government, in contrast, successfully introduced the 'one nation one tax' system in 2017, gaining consensus among state finance ministers.

Key reforms announced by the GST Council include the elimination of 28% and 12% tax slabs, narrowing to 5% and 18%. The reduction of GST on essential items to zero, alongside eliminating taxes on health and life insurance premiums, were emphasized as measures to enhance the financial and health security of citizens. Nadda credited both PM Modi's vision and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's leadership of the GST Council for these advancements.

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Embraces GST Reforms: A Boost for Economy and Trade

Tamil Nadu Embraces GST Reforms: A Boost for Economy and Trade

 India
2
India can dominate global online gaming market, if done in a right manner; there are huge job opportunities too: PM Narendra Modi.

India can dominate global online gaming market, if done in a right manner; t...

 India
3
Yamuna Inundation: Gautam Buddh Nagar's Swift Flood Response

Yamuna Inundation: Gautam Buddh Nagar's Swift Flood Response

 India
4
Faith Kipyegon: The Queen of Middle-Distance Racing Eyes Historic Double at 2025 World Championships

Faith Kipyegon: The Queen of Middle-Distance Racing Eyes Historic Double at ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025