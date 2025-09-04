Trump's Tariff Tactics: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

The Trump administration has escalated global trade tensions by imposing a 50% tariff on India for its purchases of Russian energy products. Claiming it as part of efforts to address the national emergency caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, these tariffs have become a pivot in international diplomacy.

The tariffs, authorized under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), are presented as a strategic move to secure U.S. interests while pushing for peace in the war-torn region. Despite a ruling by the US Court of Appeals declaring the tariffs illegal, the administration has defended their necessity, noting they foster economic prosperity and safeguard against potential trade retaliation.

As the legal challenge progresses, the administration remains firm on its stance, arguing that withdrawing the tariffs could lead to diplomatic setbacks and undermine national security. Meanwhile, India has criticized the measures as unjustified, signaling its intent to protect its own economic security and interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)