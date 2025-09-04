GST Rate Cuts Ignite FMCG Growth Amid Festival Season

The GST Council, led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has implemented a pivotal reform by capping GST slabs to 5% on essential consumer goods. Industry leaders have lauded this decision as a catalyst for long-term FMCG sector growth and domestic consumption revival. Effective from September 22, this move is anticipated to drive inclusive economic development.

FMCG companies are eager to pass on the savings from the GST cuts to customers by reducing prices or increasing product quantities. Analysts predict a price drop of 8-10% across various brands. This decision is expected to further empower households and stimulate consumption-led growth, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas.

Industry giants like Marico, Dabur, and HUL have hailed the cuts as timely reforms that not only make daily essentials more affordable but also simplify tax structures. The move is projected to see a boost in the sector's annual growth rate by 2-3 percentage points, adding momentum to upcoming festival sales.