Left Menu

GST 2.0: A Double Dose of Economic Progress

GST 2.0 introduces comprehensive reforms to streamline India's tax regime, ensuring economic growth and support under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. The new GST rates will become effective from Navratri, representing a significant development for India's economy and aiming to enhance the nation's position in the global market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 19:15 IST
GST 2.0: A Double Dose of Economic Progress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared GST 2.0 a 'double dose of support and growth for the nation' following the GST Council's approval of major reforms to the Goods and Services Tax framework.

Addressing National Teacher awardees, Modi highlighted the five new gems added to India's economy through these reforms, simplifying the GST system with new rates of 5% and 18% effective from the first day of Navratri.

Modi emphasized the necessity of timely reforms to secure India's place in the global arena and mentioned efforts to alleviate the tax burden on essential household items, contrasting the current government's approach to the previous Congress regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blaze Erupts in Mumbai Firecracker Shop

Blaze Erupts in Mumbai Firecracker Shop

 India
2
Tragedy in Chhattisgarh: Dam Breach Leads to Flash Flood Fatalities

Tragedy in Chhattisgarh: Dam Breach Leads to Flash Flood Fatalities

 India
3
EU-India Trade Talks: Momentum Builds for Free Trade Agreement

EU-India Trade Talks: Momentum Builds for Free Trade Agreement

 Global
4
GST 2.0: A New Dawn for India's Economy

GST 2.0: A New Dawn for India's Economy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025