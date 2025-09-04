India's GST 2.0 Reforms Herald Manufacturing Surge

The Indian government's recent introduction of GST 2.0 has prompted a groundswell of optimism about its potential to revitalize the country's manufacturing sector. Key industry experts believe this reform will not only bolster manufacturing output but also significantly increase employment in sales-driven roles across India.

Lohit Bhatia from Quess Corp emphasized the government's strategic focus on alleviating the indirect tax pressure on essential consumer goods. This adjustment comes at a critical juncture as domestic demand struggles under high interest rates, mild summer weather, and devastating floods, marking a bold step announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day.

The reform aims to reduce everyday expenses by slashing GST rates on common household items from 18% to 5%. Similarly, rates on select dairy and packaged snacks have been halved, pushing India towards reduced import reliance and increased self-sufficiency, as highlighted by executives from Nutrica and Teamlease Regtech.

